Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will post sales of $790.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $809.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $464.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 149,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,848. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

