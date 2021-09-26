Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.
CENT stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
