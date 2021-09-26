Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

