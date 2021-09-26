Zacks: Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.55 Million

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $129.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the lowest is $126.40 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $524.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,048. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $438.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

