Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

