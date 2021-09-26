Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce sales of $258.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.63 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $297.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,331. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

