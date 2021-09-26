Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. Verra Mobility posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 398,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,155. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

