Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.97 Million

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce sales of $106.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.25 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. BlackLine reported sales of $90.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $420.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $509.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,197. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $84.98 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,408.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,153,161 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.