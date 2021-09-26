Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fanhua by 185.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fanhua stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,699. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

