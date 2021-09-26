Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Million

Analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to announce $9.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 189,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

