Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post $292.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.40 million. GoPro reported sales of $280.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $21,689,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $23,432,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

