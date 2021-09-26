Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWSC. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

