Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 110,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 208,872 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 64.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

