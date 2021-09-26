Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 759,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,413. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

