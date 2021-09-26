Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

