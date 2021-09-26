Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

