Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 213.10 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

