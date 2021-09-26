Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

QDEL opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.60. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Quidel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.