Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

