Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HJLI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.