Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.27. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.