Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $204.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average is $183.87. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

