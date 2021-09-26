Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $279.99 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.