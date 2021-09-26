Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $665.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the highest is $688.90 million. Zynga reported sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,727,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock valued at $32,381,489 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

