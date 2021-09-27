$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.06. Adient reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 23,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,277. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.25.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

