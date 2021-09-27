$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. 7,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,636. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,520 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $660,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $26,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $13,674,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

