$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,485 shares of company stock worth $1,048,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,736. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $982.37 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.