$0.20 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth about $10,720,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 148.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. 23,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

