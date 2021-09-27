$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 97,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $12,179,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

