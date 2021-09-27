-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETTX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,576. The company has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
