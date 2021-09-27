-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

ETTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,576. The company has a market capitalization of $171.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.