$0.26 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.85. The Boeing posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

