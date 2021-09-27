$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.44. Kelly Services also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.80. 124,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,851. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

