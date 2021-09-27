$0.30 EPS Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grifols.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $15.29 on Friday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.