$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.51. iStar reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

