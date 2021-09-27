$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.76. 24,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after buying an additional 457,950 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.