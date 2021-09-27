$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.76. 24,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after buying an additional 457,950 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.