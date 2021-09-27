0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Hits $16.66 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $32,688.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.