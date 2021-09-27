$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. 412,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,406 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.