$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 864,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

