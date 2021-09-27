$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $485.67. 55,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

