$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

CLX opened at $164.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.