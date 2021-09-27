100,957 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC opened at $40.01 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMC. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.