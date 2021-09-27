$110.40 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report sales of $110.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $110.83 million. EverQuote reported sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $444.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,968 shares of company stock worth $782,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 222,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,587. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $574.83 million, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.