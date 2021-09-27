1,206 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

