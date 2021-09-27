$126.50 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce sales of $126.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $96.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $494.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,299. Upwork has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.97.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.