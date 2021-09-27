130,765 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.71 during trading on Monday. 1,566,535 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.