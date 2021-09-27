1,433 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

FRC opened at $197.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average of $187.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

