$18.51 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce sales of $18.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth $205,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,633. The stock has a market cap of $242.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $23.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.