$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post $18.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $17.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.41. 340,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,120. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

