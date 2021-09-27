18,645 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.