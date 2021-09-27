1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after buying an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.