$2.16 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $161.64 on Friday. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.